Home minister sees instigation behind RMG unrest

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said there is instigation behind the ongoing unrest in the readymade garment sector in Bangladesh.

He said the video footages of the incidents reveal connection of BNP men with the unrest. A leader of Kushtia was encouraging and uniting the demonstrating RMG workers in Gazipur’s Konabari area.

The home minister made the remarks while replying to newsmen at his office today.