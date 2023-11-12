Home minister sees instigation behind RMG unrest

Home minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday said there is instigation behind the ongoing unrest in the readymade garment sector in Bangladesh.
He said the video footages of the incidents reveal connection of BNP men with the unrest. A leader of Kushtia was encouraging and uniting the demonstrating RMG workers in Gazipur’s Konabari area.
The home minister made the remarks while replying to newsmen at his office today.
He said the prime minister has increased the minimum wage of the RMG workers by 56 per cent. It is being heard that there are some confusion of some quarters about it. If there is any, the RMG owners would surely solve the problem. But resorting to vandalism or arson will not bring any solution.
The home minister said the RMG workers could have sat with BGMEA leaders to settle the issue but what they are doing is damaging for the country as well as themselves.