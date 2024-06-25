What is there to be envious of? PM Hasina says on Dr Yunus

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has clarified that she does not envy anyone and has no desire for the Nobel Prize, referring to her reported rivalry with former managing director of Grameen Bank and Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus.

She made the statement in response to queries at a press conference at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on Tuesday. The briefing was called to disclose the outcomes of her recent state visit to India.

When a journalist asked about a Time magazine report that accused the Bangladesh government of using all state apparatus against Dr Muhammad Yunus, the prime minister revealed that she had read the article.