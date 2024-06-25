Govt to accept most beneficial Teesta proposal for people: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said her government will receive the most beneficial proposal for the country and its people over implementing the Teesta master plan project.

"We have taken Teesta projects. China and India have given separate proposals to implement the project. We must accept the proposal which will be more beneficial for the people of our country," she said.

The prime minister made the remarks while replying to a volley of questions regarding the outcome of her two-day state visit to India on June 21-22 in a press conference at her official Ganabhaban residence here.

She said there are many proposals over implementation of the Teesta Project.