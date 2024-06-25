Govt to accept most beneficial Teesta proposal for people: PM Hasina
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said her government will receive the most beneficial proposal for the country and its people over implementing the Teesta master plan project.
"We have taken Teesta projects. China and India have given separate proposals to implement the project. We must accept the proposal which will be more beneficial for the people of our country," she said.
The prime minister made the remarks while replying to a volley of questions regarding the outcome of her two-day state visit to India on June 21-22 in a press conference at her official Ganabhaban residence here.
She said there are many proposals over implementation of the Teesta Project.
"But, we must consider how much the project is applicable for my country, how much its return will be helpful for the welfare of the people after its completion alongside the capability to repay the loan," she said.
China has completed a physical survey while India wants to do another regarding the implementation of the Teesta project, she said.
"We will accept the survey which will be more suitable and beneficial for us," she added.
The prime minister said India expressed desire to send technical team in this regard, adding that Bangladesh will sit with their technical team.
She, however, said Bangladesh has a longstanding issue over Teesta river water sharing with India.
"So, it will be easy for Bangladesh if India does the Teesta project. In that case, we won’t need to talk about the Teesta water sharing always," she added.
Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh has a longstanding issue with India over water sharing of the 54 common rivers.
"If there is problem, there is solution as well," she said.
The prime minister said the Ganges water sharing treaty will end by 2026.
"If the treaty isn't renewed by the time, it will continue (according to the provision of the treaty)," she said.
Replying to another query about a news on Indian State of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's objection to Indian government's move over the Teesta and Ganges rivers water sharing with Bangladesh bypassing her, Sheikh Hasina said she doesn’t want to make any comment over the issue as it is solely their internal matter.
But, she said she has a good relation with all the political parties in India including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee.
About balancing of relations between India and China, the prime minister said there is nothing to balance as her government is following the foreign policy, "Friendship to all, malice to none" in its fifth term, four in a row.
India is very important for Bangladesh as they along with the Freedom Fighters shed blood for the independence of Bangladesh during Liberation War in 1971, she said.
She also said meanwhile, there are many things to learn from China about how the country to be developed.
"We maintain the relations considering all these aspects," she added.
The prime minister said she never interfered on what relations the two countries have.
"I work for the welfare and development of the country and people maintaining friendly relations with all," she added.
She also said she didn't see any problem with maintaining relations with India and China.
The prime minister said she went to New Delhi as she was first invited to visit India to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi and later invited for state visit to India. Now she will visit China as that country also invited her, she added.
