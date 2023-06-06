US consistent on the need for free, fair election in Bangladesh: White House

The United States has reiterated its call for holding a free and fair election in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

"We've been consistent on the need for Bangladesh to hold free and fair elections," said National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby at a media briefing at the White House.

Kirby made the remarks when his attention was drawn to the much-discussed letter from six congressmen to US president Joe Biden, seeking measures for a free and fair election in Bangladesh.

"Look, we've been consistent, and I'm aware of the communication," Kirby said.