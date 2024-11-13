Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu grabbed commission from all projects

Records of the district administration and the Water Development Board show that in 2009 Shambu claimed that the acquired land belonged to his mother and submitted an application to the deputy commissioner (DC) asking for the land to be returned. Based on this application, 43 per cent of the land was handed over to him in 2012. According to the Land Acquisition Act, if land remains unused, the original owners or the successors of the original owners can take back the acquired land. However, there is a clause for the compensation money to be repaid to the government. An application for this purpose has to be submitted to the head of the concerned agency. The agency will then send a no-objection certificate (NOC) to the DC office. The DC will send this to the land ministry. After the comments are sent back from there, the DC will take the compensation money back from the applicant and order for the land to be released.

Persons involved in this process say that this is a long-winded process, taking between 8 to 10 years. But Dhirendranath Debnath Shambhu got the land in a matter of three years.

However, regarding the return of acquired land to the original owner, the High Court Division of the Supreme Court gave a decision in 1998 and the Appellate Division a separate decision in 2002. The decisions called for a stay on claims made by the owners for the return of the land. But this was not carried out. On 16 June 2010 the secretary of the land ministry sent a letter to all the DCs and heads of the land acquisition offices around the country, instructing them to follow the court orders. This was not done in the case of Shambhu.

In a letter of the Barguna WDB office regarding Shambhu, it was seen that the WDB executive engineer at the time wrote to the DC saying that Shambhu's land has been handed over to him. However, there was no land release order, NOC or any other documents in this regard at the WDB office.

Executive engineer of Barguna WEB, Md Rakib, speaking to Prothom Alo, said the matter was not carried out by WDB, but by the DC's office and that was why they had no files in this regard. When it was pointed out that WDB's NOC was required, he said, "I do not know about this matter."

When asked about the matter, the Barguna DC, Mohammad Shafiul Alam said, "I am new here. I have no idea about the matter. I will have to inquire about it."