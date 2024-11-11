Ranajit Roy did not even spare cremation grounds

There are many allegations that Ranajit Kumar Roy would use his power to grab land, sometimes scaring people into selling their land for pittance, sometimes just taking it forcefully. Even people of the minority community lost land to him. No one dared to take him to court.

Members of the Hindu community in five surrounding villages would cremate their dead at the Khajura central cremation grounds by the river Chitra in Dhanyapura mouza of Bagharpara upazila. As they had no land of their own for the purpose, it was decided to collect funds from the people of the locality and buy 77 decimals of land near the crematory grounds. Ninety persons of five villages donated Tk 1.2 million (Tk 12 lakh) and another Tk 407,000 (Tk 4 lakh 7 thousand) was provided from the Khajura Bazar Mandir (temple) funds. But the land cost Tk 3.1 million (Tk 31 lakh). Ranajit Kumar Roy paid the remaining Tk 1,443,000 (Tk 14 lakh 4 thousand) and on 15 September 2020 made the owner write over 7 decimals of land of Dhanyapura mouza dag (number) 143 and 24 decimals of mouza dag 137 in his name. Then on 12 October 2020 he made the owner write over 46 decimals of land of the same mouza's dag 136 in his name.

A visit to the area sees that a brick structure has been constructed there by the river Chitra in Dhanyapura. Some concrete pillars have been erected in the brick structure. And the end of the structure near the river a concrete crematory had been made. Vegetables are being cultivated on the land bought adjacent to that.

Joydeb Banerjee of Dhayapara village said, "A total of 77 decimals of land were bought for the crematory grounds with funds collected from 90 persons of five villages. There was a shortfall in funds and MP Ranajit Kumar Roy paid that. But instead of registering the land in the name of the crematory grounds, he registered it in his own name. No one dared to protest. Every year Tk 30,000 is earned from the lease of the land. I collect the money, but the crematory committee general secretary Lintu Roy takes way that money on behalf of Ranajit."