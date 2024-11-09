Shahriar Alam didn't even spare his own party men

Conflicts of power and other issues emerged among Awami League leaders and activists during Shahriar Alam's time. He allegedly had cases filed against many of the party men over the years, for which they had to flee from their homes in fear of arrest. Ziaur Rahman served as a lawyer for the defendants. He said Shahriar Alam had instigated 10 cases against his own party men in 2022, 2023 and 2024. Many of them had to serve jail sentences. Many of them were harassed in various ways.

Bagha pourashava mayor Akkas Ali faced the most repression. While Shahriar Alam at one time would keep Akkas Ali with him, later differences emerged between the two. In 2012 Shahriar Alam's men filed cases against him on various charges and he was sent to jail. He faces several cases. He is a member of district Awami League. On 22 June this year, clashes broke out among two factions of Bagha Awami League over extortion carried out by the deed writers' association. Bagha upazila Awami League president was killed in the clashes. Centering this incident, Shahriar Alam's follower, upazila Jubo League's joint secretary Shahinoor Rahman, filed cases against 45 persons including Akkas Ali and the district Jubo League organising secretary Merajul Islam. They were arrested and sent to jail.

BNP could not hold any programme openly for most of the past 15 years in Bagha and Charghat. Around 26 cases were filed against the district BNP convener Abu Sayeed (Chand) on allegations of threatening to kill the prime minister at the time, Sheikh Hasina. He would speak against Shahriar Alam at various meetings. That was why Shahriar was enraged with Abu Sayeed. Abu Sayeed said he spent seven years behind bars. There had been around 80 cases against him. He and the people of the area could not live in peace. Yet Shahriar was no one of the locality.