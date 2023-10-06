Second consignment of uranium reaches Rooppur under heavy guard

The second consignment of 'fresh nuclear fuel' or uranium for the first unit of the under-construction nuclear power plant in Rooppur of Ishwardi upazila in Pabna, has reached. The convoy of vehicles carrying the uranium, under heavy security, reached the Rooppur project area at around 10:15am on Friday morning. The Russian nationals and local workers and officials of the project greeted the convoy.
Pabna's additional superintendent of police Masud Alam told Prothom Alo, the convoy of vehicles carrying the uranium proceeded down the Natore-Kushtia-Pabna highway and entered the nuclear power plant.
The vehicles transporting the uranium were heavily guarded along the highway by special security arrangements of the army and other law enforcement agencies. From 5:00am till 10:30 am Friday morning, all other vehicular traffic along the Natore-Kushtia highway was halted for security concerns. Traffic only resumed normal movement after the uranium reached its destination.
Project director of the Rooppur nuclear power plant project Shawkat Akbar said, the second consignment of uranium from Russian reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka Thursday afternoon. Like the first consignment, the uranium was taken under heavy security arrangements to Rooppur. Five more such consignments are to arrive on phases.
Earlier, on 29 September, the first consignment of the 'fresh nuclear fuel' or uranium reach Rooppur. Yesterday, the consignment was officially handed over to the project authorities. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian president Vladimir Putin joined the event virtually. With this historic commissioning Bangladesh has entered the age of uranium energy. It has won the position of being the 33rd nu clear energy using country in the world.
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project is the biggest mega project ever undertaken in the country. The cost of this project is estimated at around Tk 1,140. Of this, the government is providing some Tk 220.53 billion and the rest is being provided by Russia as loan assistance.
The Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Authority wants to provide electricity in the national grid on a pilot basis from next year. They also expect to start supplying power commercially the same year.