Second consignment of uranium reaches Rooppur under heavy guard

The vehicles transporting the uranium were heavily guarded along the highway by special security arrangements of the army and other law enforcement agencies. From 5:00am till 10:30 am Friday morning, all other vehicular traffic along the Natore-Kushtia highway was halted for security concerns. Traffic only resumed normal movement after the uranium reached its destination.

Project director of the Rooppur nuclear power plant project Shawkat Akbar said, the second consignment of uranium from Russian reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka Thursday afternoon. Like the first consignment, the uranium was taken under heavy security arrangements to Rooppur. Five more such consignments are to arrive on phases.

Earlier, on 29 September, the first consignment of the 'fresh nuclear fuel' or uranium reach Rooppur. Yesterday, the consignment was officially handed over to the project authorities. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Russian president Vladimir Putin joined the event virtually. With this historic commissioning Bangladesh has entered the age of uranium energy. It has won the position of being the 33rd nu clear energy using country in the world.