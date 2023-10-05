Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant: Nuclear fuel handover ceremony today

The use of nuclear energy in the country was dreamt first in 1961. The then government of Pakistan scrapped the project just a few years after acquiring the land for it. The dream once again emerged in the independent country but there was a long hiatus for its implementation. Now the infrastructural work of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is about to be completed. It also has acquired all required international certificates and global recognitions. Nuclear fuel has also arrived in the country. Bangladesh is set to become the 33rd country that are using nuclear energy.

Russia will handover nuclear fuel to Bangladesh for the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant formally today, Thursday.