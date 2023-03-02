Russia's illogical conditions in Rooppur

Bangladesh has to pay fines if the Russian contractor delays in the construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant Project. Already the government has paid a fine of Tk 780 million to Russia. Another fine of Tk 310 million is yet to be cleared.

Bangladesh has to pay the fines due to the condition of the agreement signed with Russia for the construction of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

Paragraph 5 of the article -5 of section - 2 of the inter-governmental credit agreement signed between Bangladesh and Russia, says if Bangladesh fails to spend all of the allocated money in a year, then the country will have to pay 5 per cent of the unused money as the commitment fee to Russia. Notably, it is not possible to spend all the allocated money when the contractor delays in the construction.