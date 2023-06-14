PM Hasina reaches Geneva to attend ‘World of Work Summit’

Earlier, the flight departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 10.14 am.

During the visit, UN refugee agency (UNHCR) chief Filippo Grandi will call on the prime minister at her place of residence on 14 June.

Later, the prime minister will call on president of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset at Palais de Nations. After the call on, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Knowledge and Skills enhancement between Bangladesh and Switzerland is likely to be signed there.

In the afternoon, the prime minister is scheduled to address the Plenary of “World of Work Summit 2023” at Palais de Nations.

On her arrival, she will be greeted by ADG and regional director of ILO (International Labour Organisation) where there will be a red carpet and Guard of Honour from the gate to the meeting venue, to the plenary venue.

Sheikh Hasina will also pay a call on president of Malta George Vella. Later, she would have a meeting with ILO director general Gilbert F Houngbo.