Daylong special scientific seminar held on diabetes

A daylong special scientific seminar on diabetes titled ‘Best of ADA 2023’ jointly organised by Bangladesh endocrine society (BES) in collaboration with American diabetes association was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Sunday, 10 September 2023.

‘Best of ADA 2023’ is a much-awaited scientific seminar for BES members and allied physicians, which is organised to enhance diabetes knowledge among all BES members and physicians providing care to diabetic patients, stated a press release.