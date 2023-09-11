Daylong special scientific seminar held on diabetes

A daylong special scientific seminar on diabetes titled ‘Best of ADA 2023’ jointly organised by Bangladesh endocrine society (BES) in collaboration with American diabetes association was held at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel Sunday, 10 September 2023.
‘Best of ADA 2023’ is a much-awaited scientific seminar for BES members and allied physicians, which is organised to enhance diabetes knowledge among all BES members and physicians providing care to diabetic patients, stated a press release.
President of Bangladesh endocrine society, professor SM Ashrafuzzaman inaugurated the event. After that, local and foreign diabetes experts of ADA and BES presented guidelines and updated information in the diagnosis and treatment of diabetes, providing modern treatment and better services.
It was followed by local and foreign speakers such as Thelsa Thomas Weickert, Medha Munshi, Faria Afsana, Muhammad Hafizur Rahman, Marufa Mustari, Shahjada Selim, M Saifuddin, ABM Kamrul Hasan, Ahmed Salam Mir, Nazmul Kabir Qureshi, Suresh Rama Chandran and Debashis Das, giving scientific speech on various important contemporary issues.
SM Ashrafuzzaman, Md Faruque Pathan, Md Firoz Amin, MA Samad and Laique Ahmed Khan chaired various sessions of the event while Tahniyah Haq, SM Mohiuddin, Mohammad Shah Alam, Mohammad Ripon, Mirza Sharifuzzaman and Afsar Ahammed were the moderators in those sessions.
As a symbol of advancement in medical science and improvement in quality of healthcare, ‘Best of ADA 2023’ programme is a significant milestone for Bangladesh endocrine society. This event was successfully organised by Bangladesh endocrine society in Bangladesh for the first time in 2018.
This combination of international expertise and local innovation of interested physicians contributed to the better treatment of endocrinology patients by presenting their groundbreaking scientific papers from American diabetes association (ADA) and Bangladesh endocrine society (BES) speakers.
The programme addressed numerous topics including diabetes management, hormonal disorders, metabolic syndrome and cutting-edge medical procedures. The scientific seminar was conducted under the supervision of Shahjada Selim, general secretary of Bangladesh endocrine society (BES).
Bangladesh endocrine society has been working tirelessly since the 90s to advance the frontiers of endocrinology-related knowledge and overall healthcare development in Bangladesh. It continues to play a leading role in research, education and collaboration among health care professionals and in the advancement of patient care and overall health care nationwide.