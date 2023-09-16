'Why country becomes so communal despite the party that led the liberation war in power'

Referring to incidents of communal attacks, Rana Dasgupta said miscreants open Facebook IDs in the name of poor people of Hindu community to spread propaganda. Later they attack houses of Hindu community people using the pretext that religious sentiment was hurt from those Facebook IDs of ‘Hindu people’.

He asked how many of the perpetrators of communal attack were arrested so far and how many of them were punished?

Rana Dasgupta urged political parties not to roll out any political programmes during the Durga Puja festival of Hindu community. Those who announce any programme during Puja would be deemed not friends to the minority community.

He urged all parties concerned not to use Hindus as pawns.

Economist Debapriya Bhattacharya asked why the country has become so communal despite the party that led the liberation war, the party led by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and its alliance partner leftist parties that have been in power for 15 years?