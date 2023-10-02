Democracy must continue in Bangladesh at any cost: PM Hasina

Rushanara Ali MP, chair of APPG on Bangladesh and on Rohingya and the Shadow Minister for Investment and Small Business led the delegation.

Other members comprising the delegation are: APPG on Bangladesh members, Vice Chair Virendra Sharma MP, Vice Chair Valerie Vaz MP, Vice Chair Imran Hussain MP, and Foysol Choudhury MSP, Chair, Cross-party Group on Bangladesh at the Scottish Parliament.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen briefed newspersons after the courtesy call.

Sheikh Hasina told the APPG delegation that they are committed to hold a free and fair election, saying all the reforms required to this end have already been made.

The prime minister mentioned they have enacted a law for formation of the new election commission (EC) through a search committee and giving the EC complete administrative and financial independence to work independently to hold free and fair elections.

She also said the voter list was prepared with photographs and transparent ballot boxes in line with her party Awami League’s proposal placed while it was in opposition.

The APPGs delegation has expressed their satisfaction over preparation to hold a free and fair election in Bangladesh.