Three products including Jamalpur's Nakshikantha to get GI status

The appeal to recognise three items including Jamalpur’s Nakshikantha (embroidered hand-stitched quilts) as Geographical Indication (GI) product has been published in the form of a journal. The other two items on this list are Jashore’s date molasses and Rajshahi’s sweet betel leaf.

Director general of the Department of Patent, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) under the Ministry of Industries, Md Munim Hassan confirmed the news to Prothom Alo yesterday, Thursday. It is DPDT that gives the approval for GI.

The journal will be kept on the DPDT website for two months from now. If nobody has any objection, then these items will be recognised as GI products after two months.