Take steps for GI recognition of Bangladeshi products

Our industries ministry has finally waken up after India's recognition of the Tangail Saree as its own Geographical Indication (GI) product. India on 1 February certified Tangail Saree as its GI product for 10 years.

The report of India's recognition of the Tangail Saree created huge outcry among the people of Bangladesh. The authorities concerned then became active. Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) of industries ministry on 8 February published a journal recognizing Tangail Saree as a GI product.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a cabinet meeting on Sunday asked the authorities concerned to take initiatives to give GI certificates to the products of Bangladesh. DPDT, deputy commissioners of 64 districts and divisional commissioners of 8 divisions have been asked to take necessary initiatives.