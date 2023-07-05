Govt working to promote Bangladesh’s culture on global stage: PM Hasina

The government will take measures to promote the culture of Bangladesh in the global arena alongside pursuing a move for its boost-up keeping pace with thoughts of the new generations so that they never forget the uniqueness of our culture, said prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday.

“As we are heading towards socio-economic advancement, we also have to march ahead culturally. We will take required measures as our culture can put a strong footing on the world stage,” she said while laying the foundation stones of six-development projects and inaugurating another.

She virtually joined the function from her official residence, Ganabhaban, through a video-conference organised by the cultural affairs ministry at the Bangladesh National Museum at Shahbagh in the capital.

The prime minister said her government has been working to incorporate technology for further improvement of the culture.