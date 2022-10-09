President Hamid urges Buddhist leaders to build peaceful country

The president was addressing a function at his official residence, Bangabhaban, in the capital in the evening as the Buddhist community leaders paid a courtesy call on him, on the occasion of their second largest religious festival the sacred ‘Prabarana Purnima and Kathin Chibar Dan (yellow robe offering ceremony)’.

Greeting the Buddhist community and the people on the eve of the Buddha Purnima, the president said, “It will help play a very important role in spreading the noble teachings and ideals of Buddha among everyone.”

Noting that he had showed the righteous path to the mankind from violence, exploitation and deprivation, the head of the state said, “In the current context, this thought of Buddha is very important to create a peaceful and exploitation-free society.”