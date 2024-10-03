Mahmudur Rahman gets bail

A Dhaka court one Monday granted bail to Mahmudur Rahman, former acting editor of daily Amar Desh, in a case lodged over allegedly attempting to abduct and murder ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed Joy in the US in 2015.

Dhaka metropolitan session judge Mohammad Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain passed the order after holding a hearing on the matter.

"We have appealed against his conviction in the case today. The court accepted the appeal. Allowing a plea filed by the defence, the court later granted Mahmudur Rahman's bail," defence counsel Tanvir Ahammed Al Amin said.