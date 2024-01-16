Foreign minister likely to meet Myanmar counterpart on sidelines of NAM summit

He made the remark while responding to a question on his plan to repatriate 1.4 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Bangladesh to Myanmar.

"We have always been trying to resolve the (Rohingya) issue through diplomacy, we are increasing more engagement with them (Myanmar). We firmly believe that diplomatically it can be resolved," he said.

Mahmud is set to embark on his maiden multilateral tour as the foreign minister to Uganda on 17 January to attend the NAM Summit in Kampala.