Abrar murder: HC upholds death of 20 people, life term for 5

After the delivery of the verdict, Abrar Fahad's father Barkat Ullah said they are satisfied with the verdict. He wants quick execution of the verdict.

According to the charge sheet, "On suspicion of his being a Chhatra Shibir activist, and raising false, fabricated and baseless allegations, the accused mercilessly beat Abrar to death." Taking the charge sheet into cognisance, the court framed charges against the accused on 15 September 2020.

The speedy trial tribunal-1 of Dhaka delivered verdict over the case on 8 December 2021. 20 people were sentenced to death and five were awarded life term.

The documents including verdict of the speedy trial tribunal for the approval of the deaths of accused reached the relevant section of the High Court on 6 January 2022, which were included as death reference.

If anyone is sentenced to death in a criminal case at the trial court, it requires approval of the High Court for execution, which is known as death reference case. Besides, the accused filed jail appeals and regular appeals against the verdict. Generally, hearing on the death reference and appeals takes place simultaneously.