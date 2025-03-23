Payra Port nothing but a 'poisonous boil' for economy: Adviser Wahiduddin

Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud on Sunday criticised the Payra Sea Port project as a ‘poisonous boil for the country’s economy'.

“This sort of project that reaches at the middle of it is a poisonous boil for the economy,” he said while briefing reporters about the outcome of the weekly ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room with chief adviser Muhammad Yunus in the chair.

He lamented that at the initial stage of this project no one was there to point out that there is no possibility to set up a river port here without yearly dredging, whereas the seaport is a far cry.