Payra Port nothing but a 'poisonous boil' for economy: Adviser Wahiduddin
Planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud on Sunday criticised the Payra Sea Port project as a ‘poisonous boil for the country’s economy'.
“This sort of project that reaches at the middle of it is a poisonous boil for the economy,” he said while briefing reporters about the outcome of the weekly ECNEC meeting held at the NEC conference room with chief adviser Muhammad Yunus in the chair.
He lamented that at the initial stage of this project no one was there to point out that there is no possibility to set up a river port here without yearly dredging, whereas the seaport is a far cry.
Mentioning that the physical implementation of the project is 72 per cent till now while the financial implementation is more than half, the adviser said, “We can axe the project if we think that this project is a bad project, but that cannot be done, the port was established primarily to import coal for the power plant.”
Wahiduddin Mahmud said that two advisers have already visited the port lamenting that this is not a seaport, not a river port, it is merely a dock for boats. Two dredgers have been bought for this port which will be used round the year to dredge the long channel, he mentioned.
“Without dredging it cannot be used as a river port,” Wahiduddin Mahmud said, adding that without this the power plant cannot be managed to run.
The planning adviser said that ECNEC asked him to visit the port and find the best solution for this project. “I can say right now that there is no best solution to this--theoretically this is a bad project.”
Wahiduddin Mahmud said that this project can be stopped, but the coal-based power plant cannot be shut down. “This plant is running well, we have to bring coal for this one,” he added.
But, he said, this project will be termed a loss project in the coming future as it will incur loss for the country.
The Port of Payra, situated in Kalapara, Patuakhali, Bangladesh, was established through an Act of Parliament in 2013 and officially inaugurated in 2016.
Located on the Ramnabad Channel, near the Bay of Bengal, the port is supposed to serve as a key gateway for maritime trade in the region.