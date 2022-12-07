Soil health protection to boost food production stressed

He urged the field level agricultural officials and staff concerned to motivate and encourage the farmers towards promoting soil test-based fertilisation to contain the soil health related crisis.

Mukhlesur Rahman suggested the use of organic as well as plant and animal waste-based fertiliser in Barind area’s soil for boosting its health as it is declining due to various natural and man-made catastrophes.

Protecting soil health from further degradation has become an urgent need to ensure food security of the gradually rising population in the country.

The chief guest urged the participants to make the best use of the knowledge acquired from the meeting in their professional fields properly so that the grassroots farmers can derive total benefits of the updated soil resource guide.