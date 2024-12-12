Shomi Kaiser's bail stayed in attempt to murder case
The bail granted to actress Shomi Kaiser from the High Court in a case filed with capital’s Uttara East Police Station on charges of attempted murder has been stayed.
Following a hearing on the appeal to stay the bail filed on behalf of the state, Appellate Division chamber justice Md Rezaul Haque issued the order today, Thursday.
At the same time, 6 January has been fixed as the date for hearing the appeal filed on behalf of the state at the regular bench of the Appellate Division.
Failing to secure a bail at the lower court, Shomi Kaiser had appealed for bail at the High Court.
Following a hearing on the appeal, the High Court granted her interim bail on 10 December. Then the state filed an appeal seeking to stay the bail. The appeal was placed for hearing at the chamber court today, Thursday.
Deputy attorney general Redowan Ahmed Runjib represented the state during the hearing. Meanwhile, lawyer Hamidul Mishbah along with lawyer Nazia Kabir represented Shomi Kaiser.
The attempt to murder case was filed against Shomi Kaiser with Uttara East Police Station on 29 October in connection to a person being injured during the student-people movement. Police arrested her from Uttara in the capital on last 6 November.