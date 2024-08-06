Ajit Doval meets Sheikh Hasina after she lands in India

Indian national security advisor Ajit Doval had met with Bangladesh’s deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina who had left the country.

According to unconfirmed reports in the Indian media, a transport carrier aircraft carrying Sheikh Hasna and her sister Sheikh Rehana landed at the Hindon airbase near Ghaziabad. Doval met with her there.

According to the media reports, Hasina did not seek political asylum in India. She has sought political asylum in the UK. If granted, she will leave for London immediately. Till then, India will provide her with temporary shelter.

When Sheikh Hasina landed not far from Delhi, India’s foreign minister S Jaishankar met with prime minister Narendra Modi. He apprised the prime minister of the situation in Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina’s fleeing from the country, move for an interim government and the safety of Indians living in Bangladesh.

Jaishankar may make a statement about Bangladesh tomorrow in parliament.