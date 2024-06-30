Buriganga land grabbed by MP and others to build dockyards

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) officials say that because powerful people are the owners of these dockyards, they cannot be removed. They use their influence to keep their dockyards in place illegally.

An on-the-spot visit to the area last month saw a cold storage had been established on the Buriganga banks at the Apish grounds area. From this cold storage, along Char Khejurbagh up till Telghat, these dockyards have been set up on the land of the Shubhadhya canal and the river. As a result, the width of the river has narrowed from the Apish grounds to Telghat.

Jatiya Party MP of Barishad-3, Golam Kibria (Tipu) owns two the dockyards there. Another two are owned by the Shubhadhya union parishad chairman and Dhaka district Awami League joint secretary Iqbal Hossain. Another one of the dockyards is controlled by a powerful MP of the southwest region, it was learnt. The remaining owners are not directly involved in politics but are also powerful.