HC rules on compensation for daily labourers jailed by mobile court

The High Court on Sunday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the two daily wagers of Khagrachhari district, who were sentenced to five-day jail through a mobile court, should not be provided Tk 1 million as compensation, reports UNB.

The HC bench of justice Zafar Ahmed and ustice Md Akhtaruzzaman issued the rule following a petition.

The court also issued another rule asking the government to explain as to why punishing the two daily wagers—Abul Kalam and Ruhul Amin—should not be declared illegal.