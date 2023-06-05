Trading at Hili resumes as Indian truckers withdraw strike

Trade activities between Bangladesh and India through the Hili landport in Dinajpur district resumed on Monday as the Indian truckers withdrew their strike and started entering Bangladesh with goods-laden trucks.

The Indian truckers started to enter the Bangladesh land port at 5:00pm following a fruitful discussion between the business organisations of the two countries.

Earlier, a meeting was held between the leaders of business organisations of the two countries at the zero point of the bordering area around 1:30 pm, said president of C&F Association of Hili landport, Abdur Rahman Liton.

During the meeting, the authorities concerned of Bangladesh have assured the Indian truckers of taking steps about their demand of keeping a shop inside the port for purchasing daily essentials.