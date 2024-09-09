Border killing hinders Bangladesh-India ties: Foreign adviser

The foreign adviser made the comments in response to questions about today’s border killing incident.

“We are awaiting confirmation from the Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB). Once we receive it, we will lodge a strong protest with New Delhi,” he said, describing the killings as “unacceptable.”

Hossain noted that border killings also took place during the so-called “golden chapter” of Bangladesh-India relations under the previous Awami League government, adding that “the trend has continued even now.”