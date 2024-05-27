Cyclone Remal crosses coast

He said the cyclone is staying near Khulna and Koyra and it still remains as a severe cyclone. It will turn into a normal cyclone within two hours.

Later the cyclone will turn into a deep depression, said Mallic adding it will take four to five hours to end the influence of the cyclone. It will rain across the country due to the influence of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, different coastal areas including Bagerhat, Bhola and Potuakhali are out of electricity due to the inclement weather since the afternoon on Sunday.

Many have been disconnected as the charge of their cell phones is finished.

Several people in Dhaka, speaking to Prothom Alo, said they are unable to contact their relatives in the villages over mobile phones.