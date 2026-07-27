Bangladesh records 257 communal violence incidents in 6 months: Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) says 257 incidents of communal violence took place across the country during the first six months of this year (1 January to 30 June).

A total of 261 people also became victims of communal violence during this period, the organisation also said.

The BHBCUC disclosed the information at a press conference at the Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah Hall of the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday.

The leaders of the organisation said the data had been compiled from various reports of news media outlets and their own sources.