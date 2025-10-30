Political parties’ divide over charter implementation deepens
Differences among political parties over the implementation process of the July National Charter or reform proposal had existed for some time. After the Consensus Commission submitted its recommendations on implementation, those differences have now come to the forefront more sharply.
While Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have reacted positively to the Commission’s recommendations, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed strong opposition.
This new disagreement has sparked concerns in political circles about where this renewed division may lead in the final phase of the reform process.
BNP policymakers, in both formal and informal reactions, have raised questions about the political direction this situation may take, and whether it will affect the upcoming national election.
The issue was also reflected yesterday, Wednesday, in a speech by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at an event at the National Press Club in Dhaka.
Drawing the Chief Adviser’s attention, he said, “You are now publicly bound by your promises. You have pledged to carry out the necessary reforms and ensure an election acceptable to the people. If there is any deviation or failure, you alone will be responsible.”
BNP leaders believe that the Consensus Commission’s recommendations for implementing the National Charter will divide the nation rather than unite it. The matter was discussed in detail at the BNP Standing Committee meeting held on Tuesday night, though no decision was taken.
Referring to the omission of BNP’s “notes of dissent” from the final recommendations, Mirza Fakhrul said, there was a commitment that our dissenting opinions would be recorded in the recommendations. But to their astonishment, we found those notes completely missing. He said, this cannot be called consensus.
Calling it an act of deception, he said, “This is a deception against the people and against the political parties.”
On Tuesday, the members of the National Consensus Commission submitted their recommendations on reform implementation to the interim government’s Chief Adviser and Commission Chairman Professor Muhammad Yunus. The BNP reacted soon after.
Essentially, three issues, the timing of the referendum, the omission of dissenting views, and the proposed Constitutional Reform Council — have brought the BNP into direct confrontation with Jamaat-e-Islami and the NCP.
Jamaat-e-Islami’s Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher told Prothom Alo, If any party truly wants reforms and their implementation, it cannot oppose the Commission’s decision. As for the ‘notes of dissent’, it is not true that they were ignored. Decisions are made on the basis of majority opinion — that’s the global norm. Dissenting notes have no binding effect; they only serve as references. Everyone agreed on the Commission’s final recommendations.
The July National Charter includes 84 reform proposals, 48 of which are related to constitutional matters. The Consensus Commission recommended holding a referendum on these 48 proposals. At least 36 of them have notes of dissents from one or more political parties. The Charter signed on 17 October mentioned which parties had dissenting opinions and stated that any political party or coalition could act according to its stance if it gained public mandate in the next election.
Differences among the parties
Initially, defining the process for implementing the Charter was not within the Commission’s mandate. But following demands from Jamaat, the NCP, and several other parties, the Commission held formal and informal discussions with political parties and experts after 31 July. The discussions concluded on 9 October with an agreement on holding a referendum, though differences remained regarding its timing, legal basis, and procedures.
BNP policymakers have argued that the government could issue a gazette notification based on the July Charter and hold a referendum through an ordinance. The BNP supports holding the referendum on the same day as the national election, believing that this would make it unnecessary to assign any additional authority to the next parliament and make the Charter’s implementation binding.
The BNP also maintains that since the July Charter already specifies which proposals have dissenting opinions, any political party that wins public mandate through elections may implement reforms according to its stated position.
So, if the ‘yes’ vote wins in the referendum on implementing the Charter, those who are elected in the national election will be able to implement the Charter according to their own interpretations.
On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami and the NCP wanted that, to ensure the reforms are sustainable, even if a constitutional order is not issued, a “July Implementation Order” should be promulgated as the basis for the referendum, which must take place before the national election.
Proposals expressing dissenting opinions should also be included in the Charter and the referendum. If the referendum yields a verdict in favor of implementing the Charter, the reforms should be carried out exactly as agreed upon by the Consensus Commission. The next parliament must be empowered to play a dual role.
Speaking about the Commission’s recommendations at an event yesterday, Zonayed Saki, chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon, said, “The recommendations make no mention of any note of dissent. That means there was no real consensus. The Commission must surely explain this.”
Diverging strategies of BNP, Jamaat, and NCP
While the BNP has reacted sharply to the proposed method of implementing the reforms, it has yet to decide what kind of measures it will take in response. Jamaat, meanwhile, will continue its joint programs demanding the implementation of the July Charter and the referendum.
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed said yesterday that the recommendations of the Consensus Commission do not fully reflect the July Charter.
Speaking at a roundtable discussion in Dhaka, he said, “We express deep disappointment at some steps taken by the Consensus Commission and the government. These steps are creating divisions rather than unity. The Charter signed at the South Plaza of the National Parliament is not faithfully reflected in the recommendations made for its implementation.”
Referring to the recommendations as an attempt to impose some parties’ ideas and the Commission’s views on the nation, Salahuddin, who led the BNP delegation in the Commission’s dialogue, said, “We’ve never seen a referee score a goal, but now it seems the Consensus Commission, the government, and a few political parties are all on the same side. Perhaps I was playing for the opposing side — that’s how it feels. In that sense, I have only tried to serve the nation’s interest.”
The BNP leader further said that 48 proposed constitutional amendments have been annexed in a schedule, with a note saying they will be subject to referendum. Yet, there was no discussion with them on this matter, he added.
Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar has demanded that the date of the referendum be announced immediately to provide a legal basis for the reforms. Speaking at a press conference at the National Press Club yesterday, he said, the longer the announcement of the referendum is delayed, the deeper the crisis surrounding the national election will become. The Commission’s recommendation has left the referendum date hanging, creating a complicated situation.
The press conference was organised to respond to the Commission’s recommendations and to announce the next course of action for the protesting parties. At the event, a new programme was announced based on five common demands.
It has been learned that top leaders of eight parties — including Jamaat and Islami Andolon — will meet again on 3 November to finalise their next programme.
NCP Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary said the party will decide on signing the July Charter only after observing the interim government’s next steps toward implementation. He said the Commission had presented two separate implementation frameworks for two types of reforms. For non-constitutional reforms, the Commission has recommended that the government issue gazettes and ordinances as necessary.
The interim government must act without delay and take immediate steps to implement these reform proposals, he said. The government should proceed with implementing the first draft — that is, Proposal-1.
Nasiruddin Patwary also urged the government to promptly draft and make public the proposed constitutional amendment bill to be presented in the referendum.