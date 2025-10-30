Political parties’ divide over charter implementation deepens

Differences among political parties over the implementation process of the July National Charter or reform proposal had existed for some time. After the Consensus Commission submitted its recommendations on implementation, those differences have now come to the forefront more sharply.

While Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP) have reacted positively to the Commission’s recommendations, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expressed strong opposition.

This new disagreement has sparked concerns in political circles about where this renewed division may lead in the final phase of the reform process.

BNP policymakers, in both formal and informal reactions, have raised questions about the political direction this situation may take, and whether it will affect the upcoming national election.

The issue was also reflected yesterday, Wednesday, in a speech by BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at an event at the National Press Club in Dhaka.

Drawing the Chief Adviser’s attention, he said, “You are now publicly bound by your promises. You have pledged to carry out the necessary reforms and ensure an election acceptable to the people. If there is any deviation or failure, you alone will be responsible.”