Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard

Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan was laid to rest today at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in the capital after Zuhr prayers on Saturday.
Earlier, his body was taken to Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in the morning from BIRDEM hospital where his first namaz-e-janaza was held. His body was then taken to his last workplace ‘Protidiner Sangbad’ where his second namaz-e-janaza was held.
He was buried after third namaz-e-janaza held at the graveyard premises. Joint general secretary of Awami League (AL) and information minister Hasan Mahmud, cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and office secretary barrister Biplob Barua paid tribute by placing wreaths on the coffin on behalf of the party at JPC.
Later, the information minister placed wreath at the coffin on behalf of the ministry. JPC president Saiful Alam, general secretary Farida Yasmin, joint secretary Shahed Chowdhury and director general of Bangla Academy Habibullah Siraji recalled his contribution to journalisms at a discussion before the namaz-e-janaza at JPC.
Later, BFUJ secretary general Shaban Mahmud paid tribute on behalf of BFUJ, JPC president Saiful Alam and general secretary Farida Yasmin on behalf of the club, DUJ president Quddus Afrad, general secretary Sazzad Alam Khan Topu placed wreath on behalf of DUJ leaders.
Homage was also paid on behalf of the cultural ministry, Bangla Academy, Photo Journalists Association and Udichi.
Veteran journalist Rahat Khan died of old age complications at his residence in the city on Friday due to diabetes and various old-age complications at the age of 79.
Former media advisor to the prime minister Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, journalists leaders Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Abdul Jalil Bhuiyan, Saiful Alam, Shaban Mahmud, Quddus Afrad and Sajjad Alam Khan Topu joined the Janaza, among others.
Born on 19 December, 1940 in Kishoreganj district, Khan wrote his first story as a student in class three. He completed a degree in economics and philosophy at Ananda Mohan College. He earned his MA from the Department of Bangla Language and Literature at the University of Dhaka in 1961. For the next eight years, he taught Bangla at various colleges, including Jagannath College in Dhaka.
In 1969, Khan joined the Bangla daily Ittefaq as assistant editor. He spent over four decades at the newspaper, eventually becoming its editor.
In 1972, he published his first collection of short stories, Onischito Lokaloy. The following year he received the Bangla Academy Literary Award for his short stories.
He produced further volumes: Ontohin Jatra, Bhalo Monder Taka, and Apel Songbad . In the early 1980s, he published his debut novel, Omol Dhobol Chakri. He continued writing novels into the 1990s.
After leaving Ittefaq, he was advisory editor of Dainik Bartoman. He also served as the chairman of the board of directors of the national news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS).