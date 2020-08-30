Rahat Khan laid to rest at Mirpur graveyard

Noted journalist and litterateur Rahat Khan was laid to rest today at Mirpur Martyred Intellectuals’ Graveyard in the capital after Zuhr prayers on Saturday.

Earlier, his body was taken to Jatiya Press Club (JPC) in the morning from BIRDEM hospital where his first namaz-e-janaza was held. His body was then taken to his last workplace ‘Protidiner Sangbad’ where his second namaz-e-janaza was held.

He was buried after third namaz-e-janaza held at the graveyard premises. Joint general secretary of Awami League (AL) and information minister Hasan Mahmud, cultural affairs secretary Asim Kumar Ukil and office secretary barrister Biplob Barua paid tribute by placing wreaths on the coffin on behalf of the party at JPC.