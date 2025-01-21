US renews pledge to support Bangladesh's interim govt

The new Charge d'affaires of the US embassy in Dhaka Tracey Ann Jacobson Monday reiterated the support of her country for the Interim Government of Bangladesh on various issues, including development and counter-terrorism.

"We are prepared as a nation to support your government on a variety of issues," Jacobson told Chief Adviser professor Muhammad Yunus as she called on him at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka.

The Chief Adviser spoke about the ongoing reform initiatives in Bangladesh, the government's efforts to build a political consensus on the July proclamation and the plan for the next general election.