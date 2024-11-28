Ministry must form specialised, experienced teams to address gender-based violence: Adviser

At the inaugural event of the 16 Days of Activism campaign, adviser to the ministry of women and children affairs (MoWCA) Sharmeen S Murshid emphasised the urgent need to reinforce and revise existing strategies to combat Gender-Based Violence (GBV) effectively.

Highlighting the shortcomings in achieving goals, the adviser stated, “16 Days of Activism raises more questions than it provides answers. We must rethink our approach as violence, both globally and in Bangladesh, continues to rise.”

MoWCA in collaboration with the Local Consultative Group on Women Advancement and Gender Equality (LCG WAGE) and the United Nations in Bangladesh has officially inaugurated the 16 Days of Activism campaign on Wednesday (27 November), stated a press release.

Arranged at the Bangladesh International Conference Center, the inaugural event featured a national dialogue on advancing legal frameworks and fostering collaboration to eliminate violence against women and girls.

The adviser underlined the critical need for MoWCA to establish specialised teams with expertise in gender issues and GBV. “Many ministries experience frequent turnover, which disrupts continuity. A trained individual working on GBV might suddenly be transferred, leaving a gap in expertise. We need stable, specialised teams- comprising sociologists and gender experts- who can effectively manage and lead research in this domain.”