Change of policy and strategy needed to eliminate malnutrition in women

Women are facing disparity and this discrimination is even more evident when it comes to nutrition. Nearly half of the pregnant women in the country suffer from anemia. Lack of women rights and malnutrition in women are threaded together. A change in the policy, strategy and programme is needed to turn the situation around.

Experts said this while discussing in a roundtable titled ‘Achieving gender equality in nutrition’ held at Prothom Alo office in the capital on Tuesday. Nutrition International and Prothom Alo co-organised the roundtable with the support of Global Affairs Canada.

During the roundtable, head of the reform commission on women affairs, Shirin Huq said that women rights activists towards the beginning of the 80s had started a campaign with a significant slogan, ‘My body, my decision’.

The issue of ensuring nutrition for women and establishing women rights were included in this slogan. Mentioning that young women are coming to one stop crisis centre in the present time, she said that violence jeopardise both nutrition and rights.

International organisation, Nutrition International has carried out a sort of analysis of the gender-based discrimination in case of nutrition. Regional gender equality adviser of the organisation in Asia, Farhana Hafiz presented the findings of that analysis at the beginning of the discussion.