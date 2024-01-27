Awareness needed to ensure nutrition level

Nutritionists have said that there has been significant progress in terms of food security and hunger reduction in the country. However, the nutrition level has not been achieved in comparison to that.

They highlighted the necessity of bringing variation in food, keeping it unadulterated and raising awareness about nutrition to ensure the nutrition level, especially for the poor community.

The experts said this during a roundtable titled ‘Role of Nutrition Smart CommUNITY in improving nutrition security for rural poor community’, held at Prothom Alo office in the city’s Karwan bazar area on Thursday.

Germany-based development organisation Welthungerhilfe organised the roundtable together with Prothom Alo.

During the discussion, professor Shah Golam Nabi, director of the government’s Institute of Public Health Nutrition said, “Usually the issue of food security gets priority in our food-related discussions. Only the issues like ‘if it filled the belly and provided satisfaction or not’ are discussed.”

“It is not considered how nutritious the food is. Rice is the staple food in our country and it fulfils our requirement of carbohydrates. Though it satisfies the hunger it doesn’t fill the required level of nutrition,” he added.