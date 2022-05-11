Nutrition for everyone: Take necessary steps

The grim picture of people’s unaffordability to purchase nutritious food in Bangladesh revealed by a research conducted by the Institute of Nutrition and Food Sciences and the Institute of Health Economics at the University of Dhaka is very disturbing. It said 41 per cent of the country's households could not afford to buy nutritious food. Families below the poverty line or just above that are not able to buy the necessary nutritional food. Again some people, who have the ability, buy non-nutritive or less nutritional food instead of nutritive ones.

On the other hand, a study conducted by the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) says that 21 million people in Bangladesh, or one in eight people, still do not have access to nutritious food. Many people are being deprived of essential nutrients due to unrestrained eating habits and lack of awareness. Due to this, 31 per cent of the children are not developing properly.