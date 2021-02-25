Opposition leader Raushan Ershad receives Covid-19 vaccine

Leader of the Opposition in the parliament Raushan Ershad has received Covid-19 vaccine at Jatiya Sangsad Medical centre on Thursday.

The opposition leader received the vaccine as part of mass inoculation programme.

“The vaccine is fully safe. The vaccine is given for saving peoples life and it is essential to receive the vaccine by all,” the opposition leader said after receiving the vaccine.

All the physicians of the parliament secretariat medical center were present during this time.