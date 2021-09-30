Razzaque hopes for strengthening China-Bangladesh relationship

The minister was speaking virtually at a discussion organised by the Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum as the chief guest on the occasion of the 72nd founding anniversary of China in Dhaka
“The bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries (China and Bangladesh) have reached unique height as the official relations between Bangladesh and China have crossed 46 years,” he added.
He said that communication and relations had been maintained between Bangladesh and ancient China since a long time ago.
However, in modern times, communication and relations were established through the hands of father of the nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as he visited China in 1952 and 1957, he said, adding that he exchanged views with Chinese prime minister Zhou Enlai, who laid the foundation for bilateral relations.
With chairman of Bangladesh-China Silk Road Forum and general secretary of the Communist Party of Bangladesh Dilip Barua in the chair, the programme was attended, among others, by ambassador of China to Bangladesh Li Jiming as special guest.
Workers Party president Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal Hasanul Haq Inu, and Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) president Mujahidul Islam Selim also spoke on the occasion.