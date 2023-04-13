FM welcomes US-based IRI in Bangladesh to observe election

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen has welcomed the members of the United States’ International Republican Institute (IRI) to observe the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh.
Seheli Sabrin, spokesperson of foreign ministry, made the disclosure in a weekly press briefing at the ministry on Thursday.
The IRI is a non-profitable organisation that works to strengthen civil society, political parties, marginalized communities, and other key areas essential to democratic governance.
It encourages democracy in places where it is absent, helps democracy become more effective where it is in danger and shares best practices where democracy is flourishing.
Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Monday held a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Antony Blinken during his visit to the United States.
Seheli Sabrin said the foreign minister addressed a meeting of the IRI in the United States as the chief guest. He shed light on the political scenario of Bangladesh, the electoral process and preparations for a free, fair and inclusive election.
The IRI officials expressed their interest in observing the elections in Bangladesh and the foreign minister welcomed it.
Minister Momen also spoke at an event of the Atlantic Council’s South Asia Center at the George Washington University. He discussed economic partnership and prospects with the US, economic diplomacy, regional development and relations with the global powers.