TIB calls for disclosure of income, asset info of ACC chair, commissioners

Commenting on the roles and responsibilities by the new ACC leadership, TIB’s executive director Iftekharuzzaman stated, "At this pivotal moment of the nation, we encourage the top leadership of the ACC to take the initiative in disclosing the following to promote transparency and accountability within this major institution that embodies the public's expectations:

• Information regarding income and assets, including those held in one's own name or under the names of close family members, whether disclosed or undisclosed.

• Data demonstrating consistency between income from legitimate sources and accumulated wealth or assets.

• Specific steps to verify the accuracy, adequacy, and consistency of income and asset statements by an independent auditor.

• Respond to any published or unpublished claims of abuse of authority, irregularities, or corruption during their professional careers.

• Details about any party affiliation, whether direct or indirect.

• A formal declaration of readiness to voluntarily resign and undergo due legal investigation in the event of any inconsistencies in the above matters."