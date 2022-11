The government has sent another superintendent of police (SP) into forced retirement.

The home ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard on Monday.

According to the gazette notification, barrister Md Zillur Rahman, additional commandant of traffic and driving school, a specialised training institution of police, has been sent on forced retirement in public interest in line with the section 45 of the ‘Public Service Act, 2018'. The order will be effective immediately.