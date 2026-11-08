All 13 people killed or injured in Saudi road accident are from Cox’s Bazar

All 13 people killed or injured in a road accident in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday were residents of Cox’s Bazar district in Bangladesh. This information was provided in a report sent to Dhaka by the Bangladesh Consulate in Jeddah Saturday night.

The accident occurred in the Al-Himna area as they were returning to Jeddah from Medina.

The Jeddah consulate said seven Bangladeshis were killed and six were injured in the accident. The victims belonged to three families. Four of them, including the heads of three families, were employed by Al-Abir Company in Saudi Arabia.