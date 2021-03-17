Red carpet rolled out as Maldives president arrives

The red carpet was rolled out as Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih arrived on Wednesday morning on a three-day official visit.

Maldives president became the first among the world leaders to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of country’s independence and the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

“The VVIP aircraft (EK-582) of Emirates Airlines, carrying the Maldivian president along with his wife Fazna Ahmed and other entourage members, landed at Hazrat Shahjalal ® International Airport (HISA) at 8.20 am,” president’s press secretary Joynal Abedin told BSS.

President M Abdul Hamid and his wife Rashida Khanam received the Maldivian president at the airport, he added.

Meanwhile, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, both the presidents and their respective delegation members maintained health rules on the occasion.