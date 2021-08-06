Remembering Tagore, the polymath

Friday marks the 80th death anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, the first non-European and Bengali poet to win the Nobel Prize in literature, reports UNB.

According to the Gregorian calendar, Tagore died at the age of 80 on 7 August 1941, but his death anniversary is traditionally observed on 22nd Srabon, according to the Bengali calendar.

Since his death, the day has always been observed with extensive programmes in a befitting manner as a tradition in both Bangladesh and India. However, because of the ongoing pandemic and the consequent shutdown, the day is being commemorated with online events this year.

Several cultural organisations and government-non government institutions are paying their respective tributes with virtual events, featuring several noted artists, Tagore enthusiasts and scholars.