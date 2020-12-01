Remittance of over 10 billion dollars in 5 months

In October this year, over 2.11 billion dollars ( 211 crore 2 lakh 40 thousand dollars) was sent to the country as remittance. In November this dropped somewhat to around 2.08 billion dollars (207 crore 87 lakh 40 thousand dollars).

Foreign remittance is hitting a record. In the first five months of 2020-21 fiscal (July-November), remittance went up by 41.32 per cent. Another record is that this month the total remittance has crossed 10 billion dollars (1,000 crore dollars). In these five months, the remittance arriving in the country totaled around 10.90 billion dollars (1 thousand 90 crore 43 lakh 80 thousand dollars).

In November 2019, around 1.55 billion dollars (155 crore 5 lakh 30 thousand dollars) arrived in remittance. This was a growth of 33.66 per cent. In the first five months of the 2019-20 fiscal, remittance was around 7.77 billion dollars (771 crore 62 lakh 50 thousand dollars).