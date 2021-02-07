Repatriation is only solution to Rohingya problem: Turkey

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her gratitude to the first lady of Turkey for visiting the Rohingya camps in Cox’s Bazar soon after the Myanmar nationals were forced to take shelters in Bangladesh.

Mentioning the mutual visits by the foreign ministers, the premier expressed her satisfaction over the existing bilateral relations between the two countries and hoped the relations will further strengthen during the stay of the newly appointed ambassador of Turkey to Bangladesh.

Sheikh Hasina expressed her satisfaction after knowing eagerness of Turkish investors to invest in Bangladesh.

The premier thanked the Turkish government for repairing the naval ship of Bangladesh that was badly damaged in Beirut blast in Lebanon.

Assuring the envoy of giving every supports during his stay in Bangladesh, she wished his success and good health as well.

The prime minister also greets the Turkey president.