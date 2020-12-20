'Repeated power tariff hikes heap misery on people'

Notwithstanding an exponential growth in electricity generation, the repeated power tariff hikes across Bangladesh will only burden the consumers, eminent economist Ahsan H Mansur has said.

“Electricity has to be provided at an affordable rate,” the executive director of Policy Research Institute (PRI), a think tank, said on Saturday at a webinar ‘50 years of Victory & Progress of Power Sector’ organised by the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) in association with Bangladesh Independent Power Producers Association (BIPPA).

Though there is adequate electricity generation, Mansur said that "stable and quality power is not available".