Respect journalist Rozina's right to a fair trial: 15 organisations to govt

Fifteen different organisations, advocating freedom of press across the world, have urged the government on Friday to respect the rights of Prothom Alo journalist Rozina Islam, sued in Official Secrets Act in May 2021, to a fair trial.

Concerning the legal proceedings against Rozina Islam, they said "There has been no real substantial review of her court case as of today. We, therefore, call on the authorities of Bangladesh to immediately respect her fair trial rights."

They—Free Press Unlimited, Reporters Without Borders (RSF), The Coalition For Women In Journalism (CFWIJ), ARTICLE 19, Center for Communication Action, The Africa Women Journalism Project (AWJP), Rural Digital Youth Resiliency Project (RDYR), Ms. Magazine, PEN America, International Press Institute (IPI), Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Media Guard Association, The Stage Media-Liberia, PRANTO- A House of Consultants and Amnesty International—came up with this appeal in a press release on Friday.